USPS operations resuming across Florida after Hurricane Milton; full recovery "may take time"

As of Saturday evening, the United States Postal Service said all of its processing facilities in the state of Florida are back open, as are most of its retail and delivery units. But in the areas hardest hits by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, it said full recovery of service "may stretch forward for some time."
Here's what you need to know:
- Local areas using three-digit ZIP Codes beginning in 328, 329, 335, 336, 337, 338, 339, 341, 342, 346 and 347 were the most severely impacted by the hurricanes
- USPS teams have been dispatched to affected areas where possible and are working to get into other areas which remain inaccessible so far
- One mobile operations unit has been established across from the Balm Post Office at 15036 Balm Road in Balm, Florida where residents can send/receive mail and packages.
- USPS said it is deploying additional mobile retail units to the hardest hit areas
- For residents who have relocated due to the storm: fill out a change of address request at moversguide.usps.com
- For residents currently in a temporary shelter: USPS employees will be on site this week to assist
- Social Security checks that have arrived are being delivered to all units for delivery and/or available for customer pick up