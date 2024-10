COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFTX) — A massive funnel cloud was spotted around 10 a.m. on Wednesday near the Broward County and Collier County line off I-75.

The apparent tornado was captured on Florida Department of Transportation cameras.

Florida Department of Transportation

Parts of the area were under tornado watches and warnings as Hurricane Milton nears the western coastline of Florida.

