Teens accused of Cape Coral murder appear in court with smiles as trial looms

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two teens, accused of killing a Cape Coral girl, were back in court on Thursday.

Both boys came in and smiled at friends and family. The teens have sat in jail since they were charged with murder.

Take a look inside the courtroom below:

Teens accused of murder appear in court with smiles as trial looms

Cape Coral Police say Christopher Horne Jr. and Thomas Stein killed 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller nearly a year ago.

She was walking to McDonald's with friends when police say Horne and Stein tried to rob them, before killing Rincon-Miller.

They will have their pre-trial hearings on May 8, but the State asked they remain separate.

No trial date has been set, but it could be this year.