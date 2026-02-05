Wade Wilson’s death penalty appeal lasts just minutes before Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Convicted Cape Coral killer Wade Wilson continues to fight his death sentences as his legal team takes his appeal to the highest court in Florida.

On Thursday morning, Wilson's attorneys and the state went before the Florida Supreme Court to make their cases. However, the hearing lasted only about four minutes.

In October 2019, Wilson killed Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz. It wasn't until June 2024 when he went to trial. A jury convicted him of both murders and later recommended execution. The judge agreed and sentenced Wilson to death.

Since that day in August 2024, he's been fighting that sentence.

On Thursday, attorneys for the state and Wilson went before the Florida Supreme Court. What normally would take an hour only went on for four minutes.

"I don't intend to waste this Court's time re-arguing things that have already been considered.," said Michael Ufferman, Wilson's defense attorney.

Ufferman was referring to an opinion the Supreme Court made in December about two other death penalty cases. In those cases, those attorneys argued that Florida law, which now only requires an 8-4 vote for a death penalty recommendation rather than it being unanimous, is unconstitutional. But the Florida Supreme Court said it's legal.

According to the State Attorney's Office for the 14th Judicial Circuit, the opinion is critical because "...the Hunt death penalty sentence is the first to be decided by the Florida Supreme Court since the Legislature rescinded the state’s unanimous-jury requirement."

"I summarize and ask that the court affirm the decision of the lower court," said Rick A. Buchwalter, assistant attorney general.

Since the Florida Supreme Court decided that, Wilson's attorney didn't make any arguments during Thursday's brief hearing.

Now, Wilson's attorney says he's taking this to the United States Supreme Court. It's not clear when they'll hear his case or if they even will.

