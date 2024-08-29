MORE SENTENCING FOR WADE WILSON: This time, it's drug-related.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Wade Wilson was back in court on Thursday.

This time, he was sentenced for drug charges after the state attorney's office says Wilson survived a 2023 drug overdose while in custody at the Lee County Jail.

The incident would lead to an investigation by the Lee County Sheriff's Office that included the review of jail mail, which deputies say revealed a conspiracy to traffic illegal drugs.

Wilson was found guilty and sentenced for one count of Attempted Trafficking in Amphetamine or Methamphetamine 28 Grams – 200 Grams, a second-degree felony, and one count of Conspiracy to Traffic in Amphetamine or Methamphetamine, a first-degree felony.

He pled no contest to the charges and was sentenced as follows:



Count 1: Attempted Trafficking in Amphetamine or Methamphetamine 28 Grams – 200 Grams: 12 years in prison, ordered to pay a $50,000 State fine, court costs, cost of prosecution, $100 fine to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE)

Count 2: Conspiracy to Traffic in Amphetamine or Methamphetamine: 12 years in prison, ordered to pay court costs, cost of prosecution, $100 fine to FDLE



His sentences are to be served concurrent with the two death sentences he received Tuesday for his conviction in June of two counts of First-Degree Murder.

The state attorney's office says there are four co-defendants with pending cases.