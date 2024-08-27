DECISION DAY: Watch live as Wade Wilson is sentenced in murder cases

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Convicted Cape Coral murderer, Wade Wilson, will be sentenced on Tuesday. Judge Nick Thompson will decide if Wilson gets life in prison or the death sentence for killing Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz.

UPDATE 9:17 AM

Dr. Mark Rubino has taken the stand.

This is his 78th time testifying in a case.

Rubino says Wilson was bound and shackled during his first evaluation.

He tells the court he evaluated Wilson's mental status using a montreal cognitive assessmentmeasuring memory, attention, language, delayed recall and association.

Rubino says during part of the test, Wilson became frustrated saying statements like "I can't do this".

The neurologist believed Wilson felt anxious due to police presence.

The rest of this particular test was provided without law enforcement present.

Rubino says Wilson told him he was "pretty normal" up until 11 years old, and that's when told his parents he thought he was going crazy.

Rubino also says Wilson told him he sustained head injuries during a car crash - in which he lost consciousness.

Wilson said he went to the hospital, but didn't receive treatment.

Wilson said he also sustained a head injury as a passenger in a car that also hit a tree.

He was seen by EMS but did not receive further medical attention.

Other injuries, Wilson told Rubino, were sustained from sports.

Rubino ordered further testing, including an MRI and a CT-PET Scan.

Only one was performed.

UPDATE 9:00 AM

Wade Wilson's Spencer hearing is underway.

One witness, Dr. Mark Rubino (a neuorolgoist) is expected to take the stand

A motion was denied for Wilson to appear in street clothes. He is present in court wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackles on his ankles.

UPDATE 7:00 AM

What to expect today

Wade Wilson is scheduled to have two hearings on Tuesday.

