LIFE OR DEATH? Watch hearing for Cape Coral convicted murderer, Wade Wilson

FORT MYERS, Fla — The process to determine if convicted murderer Wade Wilson will get life in prison or the death penalty will get started Monday morning in a Lee County Courthouse.

You can watch the entire penalty phase live right here. Please note, the court feed may go out at times.

Click here to watch the penalty phase of the Wade Wilson trial

The penalty phase means both sides will bring in their own evidence and experts. State attorneys are trying to convince a jury Wilson should be put to death.

Defense attorneys are trying to spare Wilson's life.

The jury will listen to all the evidence before taking the case. To recommend the death penalty, only eight out of 12 jurors need to agree, rather than an unanimous decision because of a change in the state law last year.

Ultimately the decision is up to the judge. However, he has to weigh the jury's recommendation heavily in the sentence.