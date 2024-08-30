Wade Wilson transferred out of Lee County jail

Almost five years to the day he was booked in the Lee County jail, convicted double murderer Wade Wilson has been transferred.

Jail records show Wilson left the jail at 1:32 a.m. Friday morning.

WADE WILSON SENTENCED TO DEATH

His exact location hasn’t been disclosed.

Wilson was sentenced to death earlier this week for the murder of two Cape Coral women.

On Thursday, he pleaded no contest to drug trafficking charges.

How long will Wade Wilson sit on death row?

Florida death row inmates are housed at the Union Correction Institution in Raiford, about 45 miles southwest of Jacksonville.