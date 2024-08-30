Watch Now
Wade Wilson transferred out of Lee County jail

The convicted double murderer was sentenced to death this week.
Fox 4
Almost five years to the day he was booked in the Lee County jail, convicted double murderer Wade Wilson has been transferred.

Jail records show Wilson left the jail at 1:32 a.m. Friday morning.

WADE WILSON SENTENCED TO DEATH

His exact location hasn’t been disclosed.

Wilson was sentenced to death earlier this week for the murder of two Cape Coral women.

On Thursday, he pleaded no contest to drug trafficking charges.

Florida death row inmates are housed at the Union Correction Institution in Raiford, about 45 miles southwest of Jacksonville.

