Emmy-winning journalist Ryan Kruger couldn’t be more excited to return to Southwest Florida as the Chief Investigator for Fox 4.

Ryan and his wife lived in Fort Myers from 2011 to 2014 and jumped at the opportunity to return home.

Only this time they brought two little boys with them, ages two and five.

Ryan has covered nearly every major story in the southeast for a decade.

From countless land-falling hurricanes to Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta and historic social justice protests, he’s been on the front lines of all of them.

Ryan came to Fox 4 from Charlotte, where he was a nightly news anchor for the Fox affiliate.

Before Charlotte, he spent six years at WXIA-TV, 11Alive in Atlanta where he worked as the weekend Anchor.

In Atlanta, he made international headlines reporting on a drug cartel kingpin who eventually landed in federal prison.

For three years prior, Ryan was the Chief Investigative Reporter at WINK-TV.

His reporting shut down a contractor preying on elderly residents, sent a fraudulent security instructor to jail for endangering the public, and exposed millions of dollars in wasted taxpayer funds.

In his spare time, Ryan enjoys skiing, scuba diving, and exploring our local beaches. But mostly, you’ll find him being his young sons’ chauffeur.