Florida housing market among slowest in the nation, study finds

Florida's housing market has become one of the slowest in the country, with homeowners waiting more than three and a half months to sell their properties, according to new research.

Florida's housing market slows dramatically as Midwest sees unprecedented growth - what buyers and sellers need to know

The study by replacement windows experts Universal Windows Syracuse analyzed the latest 2025 data from Zillow on average selling times, placing Florida as the third slowest housing market in the nation, behind only Texas and Louisiana.

It now takes Florida sellers approximately 77 days to receive an offer, plus another 34 days to close the deal.

"The housing market throughout the country is continuing to slow down and becoming increasingly unaffordable with homes simply not selling. Now, there are many reasons for this, tariffs making materials and exchanges more challenging with UBS even reporting that the average family home can become $7,885 more expensive as a result as well as general day-to-day expenses continuing to rise making it harder to save for a down payment," said Dave Charron, President of Universal Windows Direct of Syracuse.

The slowdown extends beyond just time on market. Florida is also experiencing minimal price growth, with home values increasing just 1% since January, according to a study from Portland Real Estate.

This growth rate falls significantly below the national average increase of 8%.

Meanwhile, Midwestern states are seeing dramatic price increases, with Michigan and Ohio leading the country with home price increases of 22% and 18% respectively.

A spokesperson from Portland Real Estate commented on the findings, "This represents a significant shift from the pandemic and post-pandemic years, when states like Florida, Arizona and Utah dominated price growth charts. What we're seeing now is likely the result of affordability concerns driving buyers to previously overlooked markets where housing remains relatively affordable despite recent increases."

Experts warn the U.S. housing market is becoming increasingly divided, with Midwestern states now leading in growth while formerly hot markets, like Florida, are cooling down.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.