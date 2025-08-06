Grocery costs causing financial stress for most Americans, poll finds

More than half of all Americans (53%) say the cost of groceries is a major source of stress in their life right now, while 33% say it's a minor source of stress, according to a new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Only 14% of Americans say the grocery store is not a source of stress.

Grocery prices causing major stress for Americans as food costs outpace inflation

Prices continue to rise and concerns about the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs remain widespread.

The poll found that other financial stressors, like the cost of housing or the amount of money in their bank accounts are also broadly felt, but they weigh more heavily on younger Americans who are less likely than older adults to have significant savings or own property.

From June 2024 to this year, groceries got more expensive in every category tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In fact, at 3%, the cost of food is rising faster than the overall inflation rate, which stands at 2.7%.

