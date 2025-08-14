EXTRA TIME EP: 25: FC Naples has a massive week with three big wins

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 25!

FC Naples has won three straight matches as the club looks to make a strong playoff push. Several players have stepped up during the winning streak including Ian Garrett, who scored his first goal this past weekend.

Garrett spoke with Fox 4's Ryan Kruger for this week's edition of Extra Time. The 29-year-old's girlfriend told him before the match he would score his first goal that night. Garrett ran to her and the rest of his family after the ball went into the back of the net.

sarah passey photo

Head Coach Matt Poland joins the podcast later to discuss the team's upcoming match against Forward Madison FC.

FC Naples

Have you been to the home turf for FC Naples yet? The stadium seats 5,000 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.