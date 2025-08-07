Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

EXTRA TIME EP: 24 FC Naples signs new player for late-season push

PODCAST HIGHLIGHTS: Dominick Bachstein signed with FC Naples after a successful college and semi-pro career.
EXTRA TIME EP: 24 FC Naples signs new player for late-season push
Posted

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 24!

FC Naples signed a new player this week, anticipating a late-season playoff push. Dominick Bachstein comes to the club after a successful college and semi-pro career.

Dominick Bachstein PC Drexel University Mens Soccer FB Page (4).jpg

EXTRA TIME EP: 23 FC Naples tried new lineup ahead of second half of season

EXTRA TIME EP: 23 FC Naples tried new lineup ahead of second half of season

This weekend, the club faces an aggressive opponent in Texoma FC, which leads the USL League 1 in yellow cards. Head Coach Matt Poland discusses what to expect in the upcoming match.

EXTRA TIME EP: 22: FC Naples shows resiliency on the pitch

EXTRA TIME EP: 22: FC Naples shows resiliency on the pitch

Now let's talk about tickets! Season tickets have sold fast, but there are still plenty of single-match tickets and ticket packs for a set number of matches. Check out the schedule above, then CLICK HERE to snag those tickets.

FC Naples

Have you been to the home turf for FC Naples yet? The stadium seats 5,000 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.