Jury recommends death penalty for convicted Cape Coral killer, Wade Wilson

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The jury has recommended the death penalty for Wade Wilson, the man convicted of killing Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in 2019.

In Melton's case, nine out of three jurors voted in favor of the death penalty. For Ruiz's case, 10 out of 12 jurors voted for the death penalty.

Jurors took less than two hours to make the decision. Because of a law passed in 2023, only eight jurors need to agree on a death penalty recommendation for that to be the jury's decision.

However, this isn't Wilson's sentence. Judge Nick Thompson will decide whether Wilson will go to prison for life or be put to death.

Thompson will make his final decision at a later date.