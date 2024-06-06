Jury seated for 2019 Cape Coral double murder trial

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — After four days, a jury of 12 and four alternates have been selected to take on a double murder trial in a Lee County courtroom. The person on trial is Wade Wilson, accused of murdering two women.

Cape Coral Police say Wilson killed Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in October 2019. They quickly identified a person of interest, but did not name Wilson until he was indicted in November 2019.

On Thursday, attorneys for both the State and defense continued questioning jurors. They asked potential jurors if they knew any of the witnesses, if they know any other jurors and even if they enjoy watching or listening to true crime.

This is a glimpse of the hours of questions jurors answered before a jury was selected.

Opening statements start Monday at 9 a.m. and Fox 4 senior reporter Kaitlin Knapp will be in the courtroom every day, updating you on what happens as Wilson's trial begins.