Oct. date set for Wade Wilson trial; man accused of murdering 2

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Wade Wilson, the man accused of killing two women in Lee County in 2019, is set for trial.

Court docket information shows the trial will begin Oct. 18.

Wilson is suspected in the deaths of two Cape Coral women, Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz.

Melton's body was found in her home; the body of Ruiz found in a field.

Wilson previously admitted to seeing both women in the time leading up to their deaths, but denied killing them.

He was arrested and charged with their murder; in October 2020, law enforcement officials say Wilson and cellmate Joseph Katz were caught trying to escape jail by trying to break out a window.

The state intends to seek the death penalty for Wilson if convicted.