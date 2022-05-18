Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Oct. date set for Wade Wilson trial; man accused of murdering 2

Wade Wilson is accused in the murder of two Cape Coral-area women in 2019. In October 2020 he was accused of an attempted prison break.
WADEWILSONTRIAL.png
Posted at 7:12 AM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 07:38:39-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Wade Wilson, the man accused of killing two women in Lee County in 2019, is set for trial.

Court docket information shows the trial will begin Oct. 18.

Wilson is suspected in the deaths of two Cape Coral women, Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz.

Melton's body was found in her home; the body of Ruiz found in a field.

Wilson previously admitted to seeing both women in the time leading up to their deaths, but denied killing them.

He was arrested and charged with their murder; in October 2020, law enforcement officials say Wilson and cellmate Joseph Katz were caught trying to escape jail by trying to break out a window.

The state intends to seek the death penalty for Wilson if convicted.

Related stories
Woman harmed by Wade Wilson speak out Wade Wilson accused of offering to kill Tallahassee woman State intends to seek death penalty for Wade Wilson Attorney says Wade Wilson's interview could hurt his case Man accused of killing two Cape Coral women attempts to escape jail

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4