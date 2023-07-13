Wade Wilson in court seeking his fourth lawyer

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral man charged with killing two women will be in court today because he wants a new lawyer.

Wade Wilson wrote a letter to the judge saying his attorney no longer represents his best interests.

Two days later the lawyer filed paperwork with the judge to be taken off the case.

Wilson is charged with killing Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in 2019.

The lawyer said he and Wilson can no longer work together and their relationship can't be repaired.

The hearing will take place at 9 a.m. at the Lee County Court House.

Wilson went through the same thing with another lawyer in April and if Wilson gets a new lawyer this morning it will be his fourth in the last nine months.

Prosecutors are wanting the death penalty if he is convicted.