WADE WILSON SENTENCING: Delayed until next week

FORT MYERS, Fla — Convicted murderer Wade Wilson will have to wait until Monday for the penalty phase of his case to begin.

Wednesday, Wilson's attorney filed documents to ask the judge to postpone Thursday's hearing in part, because he would not be in the courtroom because of an illness.

The judge agreed and asked the jury to come back to court on Monday.

Last week Wilson was convicted of killing Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in Cape Coral in 2019. The jury will decide if he is sentenced to life in prison or if he will be put to death.