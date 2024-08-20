BRAIN SCAN FOR WADE WILSON: Judge gives okay one week before sentencing

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Convicted double-murderer Wade Wilson will have his brain scanned before his Spencer hearing and sentencing on Aug. 27.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Wilson’s attorney Lee Hollander asked a judge to let Wilson’s brain be examined, after possible traumatic brain injury indications were found.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on Wade Wilson's latest court hearing:

Judge approves brain scan for Wade Wilson, seven days before death sentence decision

“Based on a report by Dr. [Mark] Rubino, he recommended, well first off he found evidence indicating, possibly indicating traumatic brain injury,” said Hollander. “So in order to find it, or not find it, he recommended a radiological work up for traumatic brain injury.”

Fox 4. Attorney Lee Hollander representing Wade Wilson in court on Aug. 20.

Hollander said the tests would include MRI without contrast, diffusion tensor imaging and NeuroQuant.

Without any objection from prosecutors, Judge Nick Thompson granted the motion. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will transport Wilson to the tests, the time and location of which are being kept secret.

Wilson was convicted on June 12 for the murders of two Cape Coral Women, 35-year-old Kristine Melton and 43-year-old Diane Ruiz.

The results of Wilson’s brain scans are expected to be received before his Spencer hearing and sentencing on Aug. 27. At the sentencing Judge Thompson will decide whether to continue with a jury's death sentence recommendation or sentence Wilson to life in prison.