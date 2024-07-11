Watch Now
ONLY ON FOX 4: Thousands of message requests pour into Wade Wilson's jail inbox

Wilson has also received photos in jail
Posted at 4:50 PM, Jul 11, 2024

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Inside Wade Wilson's Lee County jail cell, he's receiving an interesting number of messages from the outside.

According to numbers obtained by Fox 4 from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Wilson has received 3,903 messages since June 12 - the day he was found guilty of murder in the deaths of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz.

Wilson has accepted 279 communication requests. LCSO says the messages come in through a monitored messaging account inmates have access to.

The sheriff's office also told us Wade's account shows:

  • 754 pictures have been sent
  • 163 were rejected
  • 65 postal mail items have been received

The rejected photos are due to inappropriate content, LCSO says.
Wilson will be sentenced on July 23 by Judge Nick Thompson. If he's sentenced to death, he will be sent to Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, Florida. On death row, the Florida Department of Corrections says he can receive mail every day, except holidays and weekends.

If Wilson is sentenced to life in prison, it's not clear what prison he will go to.

However, his attorneys have filed a motion to either give Wilson a new trial or an acquittal of murder and two other charges.

