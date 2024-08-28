'I will be there, at the execution,' Family members of Wade Wilson victims react to death sentence

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — State Attorney Amira Fox spoke at a press conference following Wade Wilson's death sentencing. She said in all of the years of her career, she had not ever met anyone as evil as Wilson.

"He murdered a woman in her own home who did nothing to harm him... Kristine Melton, as she simply slept in her bed," Fox said.

He did the same to Diane Ruiz, who was attacked while walking to work.

"He is nothing more than a vicious killer and about the most poor representation of a man there could ever be," Fox said.

The families of both young women spoke out following the decision.

"This has been five years of agony," Kristine Melton's cousin Samantha said.

Feliz Ruiz is Diane Ruiz's father.

"I didn't get to say I love her and I miss her," Felix Ruiz said, choked up.

Assistant State Attorneys Andreas Gardiner and Sara Miller say Wade Wilson, punished to the fullest extent of the law, was not someone they felt should ever walk streets of Cape Coral again.

"This defendant's acts warranted the death penalty, not because he killed, how he killed, but why he killed. He killed because he could, he killed because he wanted to, he killed because he'd already done it once, he killed because he was going to do it again," Gardiner said.

The family says while this does not bring Kristine and Diane back they say, it's justice.

"This is not the end. The end is when the accused takes his last breath and I will be there at the execution. That's a promise," Ruiz said.