MUGSHOT MILESTONE: Wade Wilson's arrival on death row is official

RAIFORD, Fla — The fascination with Wade Wilson has followed him across the state to Raiford, some 45 miles southwest of Jacksonville.

The Florida Department of Corrections has published the mugshot below of Wilson online. The Union Correctional Institution states that his current level of custody is "Maximum." Under "Current Release Date," the words "DEATH SENTENCE" are listed.

Florida Department of Corrections The photo taken of Wade Wilson as he arrived to the state correctional facility in Raiford, outside of Jacksonville, Fla.

On Tuesday, August 27, in a Fort Myers courtroom Judge Nick Thompson agreed with the jury's decision and handed down Wilson's death sentence.



Count 1 - First Degree Murder of Kristine Melton - Death

Count 2 - Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle - 5 years in Florida Department of Corrections

Count 3 - Battery - 364 Days in the Lee County Jail

Count 4 - First Degree Murder of Diane Ruiz - Death

Count 5 - Burglary of a dwelling - 15 years in Florida Department of Corrections

Count 6 - Petite Theft - 364 days in the Lee County Jail

Prior to the sentence, a Spencer hearing was held to determine whether possible brain injury earlier in life might have impacted his behavior later on. Several doctors refuted the claim.

Wilson's adoptive parents also wrote a letter that was read by the defense attorney.

In the letter, Candy and Steve Wilson said several things, including



"You can't possibly understand how sorry we are for the families affected by this tragedy."

"Wade was a joyful child."

"Wade began to slip away from us" (in reference to his teen years)

"The system failed him."

"Despite everything, Wade is still our son, and we love him."

"Please see it in your heart not to kill our son."

Click below for highlights from Wade Wilson's trial and to learn what else FOX 4 uncovered about the convicted killer.