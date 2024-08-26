Convicted killer Wade Wilson expected to be sentenced on Tuesday

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Wade Wilson's fate will come down to Judge Nick Thompson on Tuesday. Will the convicted Cape Coral double murderer go to prison for life or be sentenced to death?

The trial started on June 1, 2024 with a jury being selected. With the question, "are both the State and defense ready for trial?" opening statements began.

"Both of them died on the October 7 of 2019, both of them had been strangled and both of them from there forever silenced," said Assistant State Attorney Andreas Gardiner.

Kristine Melton was found dead in her home on Tudor Drive on Oct. 7, 2019 while Diane Ruiz was found dead in brush three days later after going missing.

State attorneys brought police officers, forensics experts, friends and family to the stand. But they also called Wilson's dad up - who gave powerful testimony.

"He [Wilson] just told me he did something," said Steven Testasecca, Wilson's biological dad. "There was two people gone that would not be back. He said I'm a killer."

Two days in, both the State and defense rested their cases - with the defense not calling a single witness.

During closing arguments, the defense tried to convince the jury the killings were not planned, which could have taken the death penalty off the table.

"I'm not arguing insanity, I'm just arguing the state's claimed pre-meditation," said Wilson's attorney, Lee Hollander. "He's whacked out. He's out of his mind for any of this."

Wilson was found guilty on all charges, including first-degree murder.

With the death penalty officially on the table, state attorneys argued Wilson's crimes were heinous, atrocious and cruel.

"He inflicted pain and he showed utter indifference to her [Melton's] life," said Assistant State Attorney Sara Miller.

However, the defense said Wilson is "sick" and has "a diseased mind." They brought in a doctor to back up the claim.

"There's enough data to support that his brain is not functioning like a normal, healthy individual," said Dr. Hyman Eisenstein, a neuropsychologist for the defense.

But, the State had its own doctors who contradicted that.

Ultimately, the jury recommended Wilson be sentenced to death.

Now, it's time for the final decision on Tuesday where the judge will hear from both sides. They are expected to show more evidence ahead of the sentence.

The defense recently got approval for a CT scan of Wilson's brain, based on a previous evaluation by a doctor.

It's not clear what the State will present during what's called a Spencer hearing.

But we do know after the hearing, the judge is expected to sentence Wilson.

Because of how high-profile the case is, Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp asked the Lee County Sheriff's Office about extra security in the courtroom.