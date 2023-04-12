Wisner Desmaret found guilty of killing FMPD officer in 2018

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Wisner Desmaret has been found guilty on all counts in the trial of Fort Myers Police Officer (FMPD) Adam Jobbers-Miller.

The verdict comes after the jury deliberated more than three hours, and just two days after opening statements and testimonies started Monday.

During opening statements, Desmaret never denied shooting Officer Jobbers-Miller, instead, he kept saying he feared for his life.

However, multiple witnesses said that on the night of the shooting, Desmaret repeatedly said that he shot the young officer and was proud.

Desmaret acted as his own attorney throughout the trial and now faces the death penalty.