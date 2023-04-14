Jurors recommend life in prison for man who killed FMPD officer in 2018

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Jurors decided to recommend life without parole for Wisner Desmaret on Friday.

Desmaret was found guilty on Wednesday of killing Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller in 2018.

Prosecutors say it all started because Desmaret attacked a group of three men at a Marathon gas station looking for a gun and eventually stole a cell phone. When FMPD officers including Officer Jobbers-Miller responded it escalated to Officer Jobbers-Miller chasing Desmaret as he ran.

There was a tussle between the 29-year-old officer and Desmaret which resulted in the Officer being shot execution style.

FMPD Officer Jobbers-Miller

During deliberation Thursday, one juror sent a letter to the court stating that she could not vote against her conscience when it comes to the death penalty. No further details were given about her thought, but the jury continued to deliberate and a decision was not made.

The jury was sent to a hotel and was told to return Friday morning and they reached the unanimous decision on all aggravated factors.

The verdict came in around 11:30 a.m.