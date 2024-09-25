HE'S BACK: Convicted killer Wade Wilson suing LCSO, State Attorney's Office

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — According to new court documents, Wade Wilson and another person are suing the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the State Attorney's Office.

The documents say it's a civil lawsuit involving Jesse Tehonica and Wilson. It's not known who Tehonica is or how they are connected to Wilson.

The reason for the lawsuit is not known because the files are confidential. However, in one document, it says the remedies sought are either non-monetary declaratory or injunctive relief.

An injunctive relief is a court order that prohibits or requires a specific action.

Fox 4 has reached out to the attorney representing Wilson and Tehonica, but as of Wednesday afternoon, we have not heard back.

Wilson is also appealing his double murder conviction. He was sentenced to death on August 27 after being found guilty of killing Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in Cape Coral in October 2019.

His attorney, Michael Ufferman, tells Fox 4 senior reporter Kaitlin Knapp no substantive documents have been filed yet because they are in the process of obtaining transcripts from the trial and other relevant hearings.

Ufferman goes on to say the record on appeal is supposed to be filed with the Florida Supreme Court within 100 days of the notice of appeal being filed. In this case, that was on September 16.