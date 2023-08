LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The man convicted in the murder and rape of 11-year-old Robin Cornell and her babysitter 32-year-old Lisa Story in Cape Coral in 1990 is now on death row.

Zieler was handed two death sentences for each victim on June 26, 2023.

He is now being held at Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, Florida.

A judge set a new case-management hearing for September.