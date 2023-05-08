Jury selection to begin for man accused of killing little girl and her babysitter in 1990

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jury selection begins Monday morning for Joseph Zieler, the man charged with killing 11-year-old Robin Cornell, and her babysitter Lisa Story.

The murders happened in Cape Coral in 1990.

Ahead of jury selection, Zieler’s legal team filed multiple motions.

One of those motions was to declare Florida’s new death penalty law unconstitutional, which the judge ruled against.

If convicted he is facing the death penalty.

The new law signed in April, does not need a unanimous decision from the jury for the death penalty, it only needs 8 out of 12 jurors to agree to it.

Zieler's legal team also filed motions to deny evidence from being shown in court, claiming police mishandled evidence.

Zieler is facing charges of first-degree homicide, sexual battery, and burglary.

He was arrested in 2016 on a separate case, but that arrest helped investigators make a break in the unsolved murders from 1990.