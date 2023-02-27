Jury selection begins for accused killer Joseph Zieler

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jury selection begins on Monday for Joseph Zieler.

He is accused of killing 11-year-old Robin Cornell and her babysitter Lisa Story in Cape Coral in 1990.

Lee County Judge Robert Branning is presiding over the case.

He said the jury selection would be expedited because it is considered a high-profile case.

Over 900 subpoenas and questionnaires were sent out to potential jurors ahead of time

Zieler is facing charges of first-degree homicide, sexual battery, and burglary.

He was arrested in 2016 for a separate case, but that arrest helped investigators make a break into the unsolved murders.

Fox 4 has been following the case leading up to jury selection.

Over the past two years, Zieler has made several motions including asking to represent himself, which the court denied.