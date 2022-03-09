Federal court rejects accused Lee Co. killer's motions

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The man accused of the sexual assault and murder of an 11-year-old girl and her babysitter in 1990 is transferring his legal case to Lee County.

A meeting regarding Joseph Zieler's trial is scheduled for Thursday.

Court records show Zieler has filed more than a dozen formal motions in federal court since September.

A federal judge denied three of those motions, including a request to represent himself.

Zieler was arrested by Cape Coral police in 2016, 26 years after the murders of 11-year-old Robin Cornell and babysitter Lisa Story.

He is charged with burglary, sexual battery and first-degree homicide.