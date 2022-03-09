Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Federal court rejects accused Lee Co. killer's motions

JosephZieler.png
File
JosephZieler.png
Posted at 6:37 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 06:37:30-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The man accused of the sexual assault and murder of an 11-year-old girl and her babysitter in 1990 is transferring his legal case to Lee County.

A meeting regarding Joseph Zieler's trial is scheduled for Thursday.

Court records show Zieler has filed more than a dozen formal motions in federal court since September.

A federal judge denied three of those motions, including a request to represent himself.

Zieler was arrested by Cape Coral police in 2016, 26 years after the murders of 11-year-old Robin Cornell and babysitter Lisa Story.

He is charged with burglary, sexual battery and first-degree homicide.

Related stories
Zieler indicted in 1990 Cape Coral double murder Neighbors describe cold case murder suspect Cape Coral murders solved after 26 years via DNA

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4