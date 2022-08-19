Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Murder suspect ordered by judge to provide footprints

JosephZieler.png
File
JosephZieler.png
Posted at 1:11 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 11:17:16-04

FORT MYERS, Fla.  — Joseph Zieler, the man accused of the 1990 slayings of 11-year-old Robin Cornell and babysitter Lisa Story, was ordered by a judge this week to provide footprints as evidence.

Those prints will then be analyzed and compared by a forensic analyst to prints taken at the crime scene.

The state's order, filed Aug. 3., states "there is probable cause to believe [Zieler] committed the crimes charged and the procedure requested will provide relevant evidence."

Zieler previously sent an offer letter to Judge Robert Branning in mid-July asking for a full DNA retesting of evidence collected in the case.

He has filed a plethora of motions since September 2021, including one to represent himself in court, which was denied.

Zieler is charged with burglary, sexual battery, and first-degree homicide.

His trial is due to begin Oct. 6.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4