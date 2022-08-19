Murder suspect ordered by judge to provide footprints

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Joseph Zieler, the man accused of the 1990 slayings of 11-year-old Robin Cornell and babysitter Lisa Story, was ordered by a judge this week to provide footprints as evidence.

Those prints will then be analyzed and compared by a forensic analyst to prints taken at the crime scene.

The state's order, filed Aug. 3., states "there is probable cause to believe [Zieler] committed the crimes charged and the procedure requested will provide relevant evidence."

Zieler previously sent an offer letter to Judge Robert Branning in mid-July asking for a full DNA retesting of evidence collected in the case.

He has filed a plethora of motions since September 2021, including one to represent himself in court, which was denied.

Zieler is charged with burglary, sexual battery, and first-degree homicide.

His trial is due to begin Oct. 6.