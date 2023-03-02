Murder trial delayed for accused killer Joseph Zieler

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The murder trial for Joseph Zieler was delayed because of legal issues on Thursday.

As of now the court and the attorneys aren't giving many details but the State's Attorney's office as well as the Public Information Officer for the Lee County Court of Clerk confirmed that the trial was delayed.

"They could not proceed further this morning as a matter of law. The trial call will be on May 4th. That is all the information I have," stated Sara Miles from the court via email.

Zieler is on trial for the killing of 11-year-old Robin Cornell and her babysitter Lisa Story in Cape Coral in 1990.

Photo Courtesy: WFTX

Before going through the pre-trial instructions, Judge Robert Branning asked Zieler if he was aware of the plea deal offered by the state. Despite the death penalty being on the table, Zieler rejected the plea offer.

Monday was the start of the trial as jury selection began. Monday was off to a slow start with only about 10 of the 75 jurors that were subpoenaed being questioned by the attorneys.

Judge Robert Branning stated Monday that the trial will be a long process but with the death penalty, it has to be taken seriously. Originally the court was hoping for jury selection to wrap up this week and the trial was expected to last at least a month.

Zieler is facing charges of first-degree homicide, sexual battery, and burglary.

