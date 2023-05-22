Joseph Zieler undergoing psychological evaluation

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The man convicted in the 1990 murders of Robin Cornell and Lisa Story is undergoing a psychological evaluation on Monday.

According to court documents, the psychological evaluation will be with Keegan R. Culver, Psy.D.

Zieler was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder on Thursday, May 18th.

On May 10, 1990, Jan Cornell, Robin's mother, found her 11-year-old daughter and roommate Story dead in their Cape Coral home.

The investigation found that both girls had been suffocated and sexually assaulted and that some items had been stolen from the home.

The case went cold for 26 years. A break finally came in 2016 when Zieler was arrested on unrelated charges.

The trial will now go into the penalty phase on May 23, where prosecutors will argue for the death penalty.

If he is not sentenced to death, Zieler faces a minimum of 25 years in prison.

