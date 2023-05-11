Jury seated in the trial of Cape Coral double murder suspect

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A jury has been seated in a high-profile double murder trial for suspect Joseph Zieler. On Tuesday, opening statements are expected to begin.

Zieler is accused of killing and sexually assaulting 32-year-old Lisa Story and 11-year-old Robin Cornell more than 33 years ago.

The murders happened on May 10, 1990. Cape Coral Police say Lisa Story and the young girl, Robin Cornell, were suffocated and sexually assaulted in a Cape Coral apartment.

In 2016, police announced the arrest of Joseph Zieler. They say DNA from the scene matched his DNA taken during an unrelated arrest.

It was DNA Zieler and his attorneys tried to get thrown out before jury selection started.

One of the interesting aspects of this case is the new death penalty law. In April, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law that only requires eight jurors to vote for the death penalty and send it to the judge as a recommendation in the penalty phase, rather than it being unanimous under the old law.

Judge Robert Branning says the trial could take two to three weeks, up to three to four days for deliberation and another three to four days for the penalty phase, if Zieler is found guilty.