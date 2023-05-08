Trial for Cape Coral double murder suspect begins 33 years after killings

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The man accused of killing a Cape Coral babysitter and an 11-year-old girl 33 years ago is finally going to trial — a death penalty trial.

Joseph Zieler faced some of the potential jurors on Monday in a Lee County courtroom. As that happened, Zieler's face showed little outward emotion the entire time.

The murders happened on May 10, 1990. Cape Coral Police say Lisa Story and the young girl, Robin Cornell, were suffocated and sexually assaulted in a Cape Coral apartment.

In 2016, police announced the arrest of Joseph Zieler. They say DNA from the scene matched his DNA taken during an unrelated arrest.

It was DNA Zieler and his attorneys tried to get thrown out before Monday.

On Monday, he addressed the court before the jurors came in, filing more motions.

"I have two Pro se motions," Zieler said. "I know you're going to strike them, but I want them part of the court record."

The motions were addressed by Judge Robert Branning.

“I have been handed a copy of a motion from the defendant," Branning said. "A motion to file counsel, no DNA expert in a capital DNA in a murder trial."

Zieler argued his attorneys were not competent and would not listen to his requests for certain experts. Attorneys said it would hurt his case, and the judge denied his request on the motions.

State prosecutors also attempted to do something they've done before: offer a plea deal to Zieler, which he denied again.

One of the interesting aspects of this case is the new death penalty law. In April, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law that only requires eight jurors to vote for the death penalty and send it to the judge as a recommendation in the penalty phase, rather than it being unanimous under the old law.

The death penalty law was part of many questions asked on Monday to potential jurors.

"When you heard this morning that this was a double homicide case, how did that make you feel?" said Dan Feinberg, a State attorney.

The law passed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April makes it easier for a jury to recommend death if convicted. Many of the attorneys mentioned the new law when questioning potential jurors about their thoughts surrounding the death penalty.

"Because of a new law it takes eight folks to vote for death in order to send a recommendation of death to the judge," said Kevin Shirley, one of Zieler's attorneys. "If you’re one of the folks that says life, no matter what the other jurors are saying, can you stick by your guns?"

Judge Robert Branning says the trial could take two to three weeks, up to three to four days for deliberation and another three to four days for the penalty phase, if Zieler is found guilty.

As of Monday evening, 17 potential jurors will head for a second round of questioning on Thursday. The first phase of jury selection will continue on Tuesday and Thursday.