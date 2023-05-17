Joseph Zieler Trial Day 2: Testimony focused on DNA found at the crime scene

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday's testimony in the double murder trial of Joseph Zieler focused on the DNA found at the crime scene that was later tied to Zieler more than two decades after the murders.

Jurors heard from a crime analyst supervisor with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) who tested the DNA.

11-year-old Robin Cornell and her babysitter, 32-year-old Lisa Story, were found dead in their Cape Coral home on May 9, 1990.

The case was unsolved for decades until Zieler's DNA popped up in a database when he was arrested in a separate case in 2016.

"I received a phone call at my desk from the FDLE informing me we had a hit on the DNA," said retired Cape Coral Police Det. Christy Jo Ellis, who served as the lead investigator on the case starting in 2009.

The crime analyst with FDLE said only one person could have had that DNA.

"All the results obtained were the same and appears to be from a single donor," said Marcella Scott with the FDLE.

The defense's line of questioning focused on whether or not it's possible for a family member's DNA to get a false result and the experts on the stand today say that's not possible.

Wednesday, jurors watched the interrogation between Zieler and Det. Ellis.

"her name is Robin," Ellis told Zieler more than seven years ago in their first meeting. "She's not just a little girl. Her name is Robin."

Zieler claims to have a suffered from a head injury in 1998 and therefore can't remember any details before then.

He claimed to not recognize the home where the killings took place or either of the victims.

"I would describe (Zieler) as evasive, nervous, anxious," Ellis told the jury on Wednesday, describing her first encounter with him. "His voice was cracking. He said he didn't remember anything after a head injury in 1998."

There was already a shakeup in the jury on Wednesday.

One juror was excused after saying they were falling asleep during testimony.

The first alternate was put on the jury.

If convicted, Zieler could face the death penalty. With the new state bill that's been signed into law, only eight jurors need to vote for the death penalty.

Fox 4 Vault: 1990 Cape Coral Murders