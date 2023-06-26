Judge sentences Joseph Zieler to death for 1990 Cape Coral double murder

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Judge Robert Banning sentenced Joseph Zieler to death for killing an 11-year-old Robin Cornell girl and her babysitter 32-year-old Lisa Story in Cape Coral back in 1990.

In May, a jury recommended the death penalty for Zieler.

Before his sentencing, Zieler was back in court Monday morning in hopes of getting a re-trial prior to his sentencing hearing.

Chaos erupted in a Lee County Courtroom on Monday morning after Joseph Zieler elbowed his attorney in the face.

Seconds after Zieler entered the courtroom Zieler motioned to speak with his attorney, Kevin Shirley.

Shirley walked over to Zieler and leaned into him and Zieler threw an elbow to Shirley's face.

Joseph Zieler elbows attorney

Immediately after the incident deputies tackled Zieler straight to the ground.

Fox 4 spoke with Shirley after the incident occurred.

"It seemed like he didn't want our conversation to be picked up by the microphones. So he waved me down and I bent over, and he struck me. The Bailiffs were extremely quick to respond and eliminated any future threat."

The judge denied Zieler's motion for a new trial and decided not to overturn Zieler's conviction.