Penalty phase begins for Joseph Zieler

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Joseph Zieler will soon find out if he will spend the next 25 years in prison or be sentenced to death for killing 11-year-old Robin Cornell and Lisa Story 33 years ago.

A jury listened to Jan Cornell, Robin's mother, who described Robin as a joy. She talked about how her daughter was funny, caring, and very loving to everyone including family, friends, classmates, and anyone who met her.

Randy Richards, Lisa Story's fiance, also talked to jurors telling them Story was happy with the way life was going and she was doing well at her job.

In the state's argument, it was testimony like this and photos the state displayed to the jury as to why they said Zieler should get the death penalty.

The defense has nothing to prove, besides trying to convince the jury Zieler's life should be spared.

They brought up doctors, who spoke about Zieler's state of mind following a mental health evaluation they ordered.

Now when it comes to the aggravating factors every juror has to agree.

When it comes to the death penalty, because of a new state law only eight jurors need to recommend the death penalty, rather than it being a unanimous decision.

Ultimately it's still up to the judge to decide Zieler's fate.