AFTER THE VOTE: Fort Myers City Council members talk after changing vote

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After days of public outcry, the Fort Myers City Council voted to approve the agreement between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Fort Myers Police.

“I can understand their disapproval but you have to remember, I’m elected by the residents of Ward 5 and an overwhelming number of residents in Ward 5 support us working with ICE,” said Councilmember Fred Burson.

Fox 4 community corespondent Stephen Pimpo discusses the outcome of the vote with city councilmembers:

Fort Myers City Council members discuss vote approving ICE agreement with police

There was audible disappointment expressed by members of the crowd after the city council voted 7-0 to approve the agreement allowing the Fort Myers Police Department to participate in federal immigration enforcement.

“Once I got the advice from the city attorney with that last question that I asked, he said we were on legal ground, I think we had no choice but to do that,” Councilmember Burson said.

During public comment, many people spoke out in support of council members Darla Bonk, Terolyn Watson and Diana Giraldo’s decision to vote against the agreement on Monday.

“We want to make sure that we are not violating the Fourth Amendment and that racial profiling cannot occur,” said Councilmember Giraldo. “It affects me personally because I am an immigrant and I have been in the place where I have been stopped, taken out of my car, asked a lot of questions and I don’t really know what’s going on.”

Racial profiling was one of the main issues brought up during public comment. City attorney Grant Alley told the council that on its face, the agreement does not violate the Fourth Amendment and includes an anti-discrimination clause.

Councilmember Watson said she had her questions answered prior to Friday’s meeting, while Councilmember Bonk said she did not think the city attorney properly educated the council on the matter.

Fox 4 asked Councilmember Giraldo what her reason was for changing her vote.

“I am not going to speak on that,” she said.