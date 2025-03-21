BREAKING: Fort Myers Council votes in favor of the ICE agreement

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — In a 7 to 0 vote, Fort Myers City Council passed the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between Fort Myers Police and ICE. This emergency meeting comes after a fiery and emotional city council meeting on Monday where three council members voted against the agreement.

The MOA will allow local law enforcement to be trained by ICE agents and authorize them to perform immigration enforcement.

On Monday, City council members Diana Giraldo, Darla Bonk and Terolyn Watson voted against it.

Inside City Council's chambers Friday afternoon, it was packed to the brim with people, even some standing outside the doors as community members spoke for 3 hours.

"You do not have to pass this because it is wrong," one person said.

"They came over here not the right way, they should face the consequences," another person said.

Most of the people who spoke were against the agreement. There were two to three people who were in favor of the agreement.

"The MOA should be illegal," one community member said.

At one point, one woman's microphone was cut off because Mayor Kevin Anderson said she was going off topic. This was addressed to several people by the mayor multiple times.

An officer motioned to the mayor, signaling if the mayor wanted the woman removed. The mayor shook his head no.

All 67 Florida Sheriffs have signed on to the agreement.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that Fort Myers will enter into an agreement with ICE or he’s prepared to intervene and suspend elected officials from office.

“Now, if these local governments are not being part of the solution we’ve got a lot of tools, including suspension of office, that we can do,” DeSantis said.