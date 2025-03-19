WHO ARE THEY?: The Fort Myers City Council members at center of immigration vote

FORT MYERS, Fla. — By now, it's likely you've seen various calls for support and for the removal of three Fort Myers City Council women following a deadlocked vote regarding ICE training for Fort Myers police officers.

Through community conversations online, we've seen various perspectives:

"Time to remove the 3 that did not enforce the law" - Facebook user

"America is a democracy whether you agree with the councilmembers or not. It's their right to choose what they support and do not support. To retaliate against them for disagree with you and exercising that right is deeply un-American." - Facebook user

So who are the councilwomen now deemed "rogue" or "heroes" (depending on who you ask)?

Here's a snapshot:

Darla Bonk

"Darla Bonk grew up in Fort Myers, Florida and attended college in Tennessee, earning a degree in Communication and minoring in History and Bible. With more than 20 years of executive experience in corporate sales, operations, process implementation, planning, budgeting, and leadership development, Darla has worked with small business owners to CEOs, Founders, and Boards of major corporations. She was elected in November 2020 to serve as the Ward 6 councilperson and was re-elected in November 2024 for another 4-year term." - City of Fort Myers

Diana Giraldo

"Councilmember Diana Giraldo is new to the City Council following her Ward 2 win in the general election to fill Johnny Streets’ seat after the 17-year incumbent announced he was not seeking reelection.

An architect, Giraldo is the founder and chief creative officer for Community Development Reimagined, a minority, woman-owned consulting firm dedicated to sustainable development solutions, green building certifications and resiliency planning. Formerly a City of Fort Myers employee in the Community Development Department, Giraldo is a tenured bicycle and pedestrian safety advocate, serving four years on the City’s Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Board." - City of Fort Myers

Terolyn Watson

Ward 3 Councilwoman Terolyn Watson is a Fort Myers native and graduated from Fort Myers High School. Terolyn has worked for the Lee County School District for 26 years. She was elected as a member of city council in 2015. Currently, she is the assistant secretary of the National Black Caucus of Elected Officials. Watson loves to serve her community. - City of Fort Myers

