Marco Island agrees to assist ICE in immigration enforcement

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — As cities and local municipalities around Florida adopt their own Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to comply with Florida Statute 908, the City of Marco Island made its decison on Monday.

At the City Council meeting, Chief Tracy Frazzano, Chief of Police MIPD, recommended the City Council vote to move into the MOA.

“By entering into this agreement it will allow designated and trained Marco Island Police Department officers to fulfill our legal obligation to enforce Immigration Detainers in the same manner we enforce other law enforcement warrants,” said Frazzano. "An Immigration Detainer is not a criminal warrant, that is why we would need the MOA to enforce it.”

Frazzano said the city would see no additional costs by entering into this agreement and that it could be revoked at any time by either party.

"Failure to comply with this statute could result in fines or civil proceedings initiated by the Attorney General against the local government entity and its officials," said Frazzano.

Nobody signed up to speak in public comment for this item.

"This isn't something that's opinion, it's required in my opinion, so I'll motion to approve." Darrin Palumbo, Marco Island Council Member.

Council unanimously approved the item.