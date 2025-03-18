Watch Now
‘Should Be Removed’: Florida leaders slam Fort Myers Council's ICE Decision

State and local leaders are speaking out after the Fort Myers City Council was unable to pass an agreement with ICE that would trained police to act as federal immigration agents on Monday.
While Mayor Kevin Anderson, Councilman Fred Burson and Liston Bochette voted to approve the agreement, Councilwomen Darla Bonk, Terolyn Watson and Diana Giraldo voted against it.

On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis posted on X:

Florida’s Gubernatorial Candidate and Representative Byron Donalds addressed national media and also posted on X – in part calling for the removal of the council members who did not support the agreement.

Attorney General James Uthmeier called the decision 'troubling' and says his office will look further into the decision.

