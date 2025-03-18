‘Should Be Removed’: Florida leaders slam Fort Myers Council's ICE Decision

FORT MYERS, Fla. — State and local leaders are speaking out after the Fort Myers City Council was unable to pass an agreement with ICE that would trained police to act as federal immigration agents on Monday.

While Mayor Kevin Anderson, Councilman Fred Burson and Liston Bochette voted to approve the agreement, Councilwomen Darla Bonk, Terolyn Watson and Diana Giraldo voted against it.

On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis posted on X:

Florida’s Gubernatorial Candidate and Representative Byron Donalds addressed national media and also posted on X – in part calling for the removal of the council members who did not support the agreement.

The Fort Myers City Council thinks it can flout POTUS, Congress, the Governor, & the State Legislature.



🇺🇸Federal law demands illegal aliens are deported



🇺🇸Florida law allows police to be deputized by ICE to assist in deportations



These rogue council-members SHOULD BE REMOVED. pic.twitter.com/fUqDoDC4PK — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) March 18, 2025

Attorney General James Uthmeier called the decision 'troubling' and says his office will look further into the decision.