Ft Myers mayor is concerned, frustrated after failed vote on immigration powers

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — A deadlocked vote at a Fort Myers City Council meeting has made national headlines. The split 3-3 vote failed to pass an agreement with ICE that would train Ft Myers police to act as federal immigration officers.

Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp sat down with Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson about the impact of the vote:

"We failed to increase the ability to provide safety for our citizens," Anderson said.

The Memorandum of Agreement would allow certain officers within the department to arrest undocumented immigrants for civil warrants, rather than calling ICE to do it.

"I think we should focus as much as we can on those with violent crimes, but when we come across the others, we need to do our jobs, enforce the law, so we should act on that as well," Anderson said. "I don’t know if there’s a full understanding on the people who spoke and the council people who voted against as to just what was going to take place."

At Monday night's meeting, the discussion got heated.

"You’re not going to change my mind," said Councilwoman Terolyn Watson. "I just don’t feel comfortable with this policy right now because of the fact that it’s just not enough out there for me."

Councilwoman Darla Bonk questioned if there are solid numbers showing crimes in the area being directly connected to an undocumented immigrant, and she said no one can answer with absolute certainty.

Later, Bonk got extremely emotional before the vote on the agreement.

"I cannot begin to imagine how difficult this is for you," Bonk said to Councilwoman Diana Giraldo, who is Hispanic.

Knapp asked Anderson about his thoughts of the emotional debate.

"I personally don’t think that the dais is the place for emotions, he said. "We should be governing with facts, not emotions."

Council members Watson, Bonk and Giraldo voted against the agreement giving federal immigration enforcement powers to police, while Burson, Bochette and Anderson voted in favor of the move. Councilwoman Watkins-Brown was not in attendance.

Anderson says he's concerned the outcome is going to impact the city's cash flow.

"We put millions, hundreds of millions of dollars of grant money at risk," he said.

The city has about $360 million worth of grant applications, including a large federal housing grant called the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

With the decision, they could run the risk of the money being taken aware by now following state and federal law.

"I’m concerned that that could affect the projects in this city," Anderson said.

It could depend on an investigation launched by the Florida Attorney General.

"I’m saddened by it because I hate to see our city go through that," Anderson said. "I’m not wishing for these three [Watson, Bonk and Giraldo] to be investigated, but I have to say, that’s his call and that’s the call he’s made, so be it."

"This is a day I hate sitting in this seat, that my city is not for sale," Bonk said before the vote, in tears, referring to the potential of losing the money.

Prior to the vote, council members questioned Fort Myers Police Chief Jason Fields. One of the topics was racial profiling.

"How are we going to make sure we’re not racially profiling people?," Giraldo asked Fields.

He said they have policies and procedures in place.

Knapp asked Anderson about the topic.

"I think all the people that are talking about racial profiling, they don’t know what they’re talking about," Anderson replied.

"You don't think it was a valid concern," Knapp asked.

"Oh no, not at all. If you’re a person of color and you get pulled over, it’s very easy to say I’m being profiled. Very easy," Anderson said.

The vote has had backlash from top conservatives, including Congressman Byron Donalds.

"We’re probably going to be getting almost national news over this and that’s not good for Fort Myers or Southwest Florida," Anderson said. "I’m very frustrated, disappointed, and almost hurt by this because in my four years as mayor, I’ve been pushing very hard to change the appearance of this city."

Anderson told Knapp Sen. Rick Scott's office contacted him and said either Scott or a top aide will reach out to all four who didn't vote. Anderson also received a text from Sen. Jonathan Martin. Those were among other texts, phone calls and emails.

At one point, Councilman Fred Burson said the federal government put them in this situation and "...this is being initiated against the Hispanic population. Let’s be honest."

Anderon said this federal task force program doesn't target a certain group and it's geared towards anyone who came here illegally.

"If there’s a group of people that are going to be affected more than any other group, it will be the Hispanic group because that’s where the numbers are," Anderson said.

Anderson says some agreed there should be a better pathway to citizenship.

"Those who truly deserve citizenship, let them come out of the shadows and get citizenship so they can be here legally and they can continue the lives that they’re living," Anderson said.

So what's next? Anderson says that's the question. Do they wait until the April 7 council meeting or call a special meeting to try to figure it out sooner rather than later? As of the publication of this article, that's not clear yet.