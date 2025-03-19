Are Fort Myers City Council jobs in jeopardy if they vote against the governor?

FORT MYERS, Fla — Since Monday night, the 3 Fort Myers City Council members who voted against the immigration enforcement measure have gotten publicly bullied and now could potentially lose their jobs, according to the Lee County Democratic Party.

Several Lee County groups have been working to support the council members who voted against the measure.

"We absolutely do not agree with any form of bullying," President of the Lee County Democrats, Jim Rosinus, said. "They have the right to vote, and the right to vote is meaningless if you're only allowed to vote one way. We have to protect the right to vote, we have to protect their right to dissent from what they think and what we believe is bad policy."

The Lee County Dems are asking people who agree with the council members to register their support and let the members know that there are people who think they made the right choice.

The group says it will continue to support the 3 council members, while they wait to see what the state government does next.