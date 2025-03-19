'You don't have that authority': Donalds wants Fort Myers council members out

FORT MYERS, Fla — Calls are increasing for three Fort Myers City Council members who voted against an agreement between the city and ICE to be removed from office.

Congressman Byron Donalds, whose district includes Fort Myers, says he was taken aback by the vote of the council.

“I think you have a couple of council members who believe, for whatever the reason is, that they can have their own interpretation, or they can choose to follow state law, or not,” said Donalds, (R-Naples). “My statement is very clear: you don’t have that authority.”

Council members Diana Giraldo, Darla Bonk and Terolyn Watson voted against a proposed agreement where agents with ICE would train FMPD officers to perform immigration enforcement activities.

All three members either declined comment or didn’t respond to Fox 4.

“The city of Fort Myers runs the risk of not getting federal and state funding for various things happening in the city if this is allowed to continue,” Donalds said.

Since the vote ended in a tie, with one member not present, Mayor Kevin Anderson says that any council member can bring the issue back for reconsideration.

The council has already scheduled a special meeting for Friday afternoon.

