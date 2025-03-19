Opinions on Ft Myers immigration powers vote vary from residents to GOP leaders

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida’s attorney general has accused the Fort Myers City Council of trying to create a sanctuary city.

In a letter published to social media Tuesday, Attorney General James Uthmeier said that failing to approve the agreement that gives police federal immigration powers, which Governor Ron DeSantis said is required by state law, could cost council members their seats in office.

Some Southwest Florida residents tell Fox 4 community corespondent Stephen Pimpo they don’t thing the state should pressure local government over the outcome of a vote:

“It feels like a threat,” Fort Myers resident Pamela Vazquez told FOX 4's Ft Myers Community Correspondent Stephen Pimpo. “And I don’t know how many people would feel comfortable about their local representatives being spoken to that way.”

In the letter, Uthmeier said the decision by council members Darla Bonk, Terolyn Watson and Diana Giraldo to vote against the Fort Myers Police Department’s participation in federal immigration enforcement, violates state law.

E.W. Scripps Company Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier says Fort Myers City Council members who voted against ICE agreement are violating state law.

“Sanctuary policies are not tolerated or lawful in Florida,” said Uthmeier in his letter. “Immediate corrective action is required.”

He said failure to do so could result in the governor removing them from office.

Appearing on Newsmax, gubernatorial candidate and Southwest Florida U.S. Representative Byron Donalds said he supports their removal.

“These officials that don't understand their role, which is to implement federal and state law, not circumvent and create sanctuaries, sanctuary cities, they simply need to be removed from office,” he said.

Tuesday, a small group held a protest for immigration rights and voiced their support for Fort Myers City Council members

“Of all the problems Florida has, cost of living, environmental issues, voter rights, this is what they’re prioritizing,” asked Conrad Eggers, who was among the group. “It says a lot about the character of the people that we’ve elected to office.”

Vazquez, an immigrant and U.S citizen, who also attended the demonstration, hopes council members stand by their decision.

“Fight for their constituents and fight for what is best for the city of Fort Myers,” she said.