Tensions rise as Charlotte and Lee County debate Boca Grande parking rules

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Tensions flared Monday as Charlotte and Lee county leaders met in an effort to resolve an ongoing dispute over a new parking ordinance in Boca Grande.

The conflict resolution meeting was intended to allow commissioners to lay out concerns, exchange information and explore possible compromises.

That goal was tested early on when Lee County Commissioner Kevin Ruane threatened to walk out following a reaction from attendees.

“I chose to come here, if you can’t control people, I’m not going to be here,” Ruane said. “If you can’t control your public then I’m going to leave.”

Ruane and Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo met after Lee County passed an ordinance in August eliminating public parking from First through 19th streets and limiting most other island parking to three hours unless drivers have a special permit.

Charlotte County leaders argue the restrictions go too far and unfairly limit beach access to Boca Grande’s public shoreline.

“I don't think that the public access should be more restricted,” Tiseo said.

Ruane defended the ordinance by pointing to rapid growth in Charlotte County near Boca Grande as a driver congestion and safety concerns.

The meeting was held at the Charlotte County Library in Punta Gorda.

“I mean, we're really at this issue because of the development in Charlotte County,” Ruane said. “You've put in 22,000 units within the three mile radius of Boca Grande and you have about 10,000 units coming in.”

Tiseo countered that growth is a statewide issue and should not be used to justify limiting access to public beaches, noting that public access can also affect eligibility for beach renourishment funding.

He proposed several possible compromises, including pausing enforcement while a parking study is conducted, limiting restrictions to peak season, or replacing the blanket ban with more targeted parking rules.

Ruane said he was not sold that those ideas addressed the concerns that led to the ordinance.

Boca Grande's new parking rules require permits to park from First through 19th streets.

“All I've heard is, can we change our ordinance or suspend it?” Ruane said. “It's really what I've heard. And that's not up for discussion.”

Despite the goal of finding common ground, the meeting ended without a resolution. Both sides said they will take the discussion back to their respective boards, with a joint meeting between the counties possible in the future.

Tiseo said legal action remains an option if talks stall, though he said continued dialogue is preferable.

“I think courts are a last resort,” Tiseo said. “If we can engage, continue to engage, which the door is still open after the meeting today, I’m going to continue to engage. I believe that’s where the solutions are.”