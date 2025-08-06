Lee County Commission passes controversial Boca Grande parking ordinance

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Finding a place to park near the beach in Boca Grande is about to get more difficult.

On Tuesday, Lee County commissioners unanimously approved a controversial ordinance that significantly limits public parking on Gasparilla Island, drawing sharp criticism from Boca Grande beachgoers, business owners and some residents.

The new rules eliminate public parking from 1st to 19th Street and impose a three-hour parking limit in the downtown district unless the driver has a special permit. Permits will be available to residents, island employees, hotel guests, and approved nonprofit volunteers. Fines for violating the ordinance start at $200, with penalties reaching $500 if a vehicle blocks a driveway.

“Boca Grand is no longer a secret, it’s a tourist destination,” said Misty Nichols, Executive Director of the Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association. “Without a plan to adequately address the increasing pressure we are at risk of losing much of the island’s charming characteristics.”

The original ordinance proposal would have implemented a two-hour limit, but commissioners amended it to three hours following public feedback. Other amendments approved Tuesday included allowing dockside parking for charter captains on Bayou Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets and on 11th Street near the inlet and kayak launch.

Opponents argued the ordinance unfairly restricts access for day visitors, particularly from neighboring Charlotte County, and gives preference to residents and seasonal homeowners.

“It was always my knowledge that Boca Grande isn't a private island, and it seems like everything that I'm hearing today, that's where they want to go with this,” Marcia Vaccaro said.

“When parking becomes a privilege, we're sending a message that only those with money and power have the right to be here,” said Jessie Leclerc.

Business owners and representatives from the Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce also voiced concerns, warning the ordinance could hurt local shops and restaurants.

“These spaces are not just convenient,” said Gary Cross, President of the Chamber of Commerce. “They are vital to the economic sustainability of our downtown district.”

The county has maintained the ordinance will not negatively impact businesses and comes at no implementation cost to taxpayers.

However, questions remain about whether the changes could jeopardize future beach renourishment funding tied to public access.

“The formula will change based on this, but it doesn't mean we're not going to get state or federal dollars,” said County Manager Dave Harner. “It just means that formula would change. We have other avenues of how to pay for that, which are around the county, which is an MSBU. So there are other alternatives other than just taking it from the general fund and we could bring that back at a later date.”

According to the county, it will file the ordinance with the Office of the Secretary of the Florida Department of State by the end of the week, and it will take effect beginning of next week. The county says the ordinance won’t be “fully enforced” until the details are rolled out, like signage and permits.

