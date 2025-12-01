Boca Grande opens parking permit applications despite Charlotte County pushback

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly four months after Lee County commissioners voted to enact a new parking ordinance on Boca Grande, the county is now issuing parking permits.

"The new Boca Grande Parking Ordinance No. 25-16 establishes designated parking zones, defines permit types, sets time limits and outlines enforcement procedures," the press release said. :"Residential and business districts throughout Boca Grande are now divided into zones and vehicles must display valid permits where required. Enforcement will not begin until signage and permit distribution are in place."

The county said no date has been set for when enforcement will start, but said the Lee County Sheriff's Office will enforce parking time limits, restricted zones and permit requirements.

Back in November, Charlotte County commissioners formally initiated a conflict resolution process with Lee County, escalating a dispute over Boca Grande parking rules that Charlotte County said unfairly restricts access to island beaches.

Commissioners unanimously passed the resolution and cited multiple concerns with Lee County’s August ordinance. It eliminated public parking from First Street through 19th Street and capped downtown parking at three hours without a permit (resident, employee or hotel guest permit).

Four types of parking permits available

The parking system includes both placards and decals with four different permit types:

"A" Resident decal for Gasparilla Island residents

"B" Hotel Guest placard for registered hotel or motel guests

"C" Island Employee and Volunteer decal for employees and volunteers working on Gasparilla Island

"D" House Guest placard for house guests or service providers visiting a residence

No permit is required to park in non-residential zones, which have a three-hour parking limit between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., but exceptions may apply.

How to obtain permits

Applications for Zone "A" Resident decals, Zone "C" Island Employee and Volunteer decals, and Zone "D" House Guest placards are available online at www.leegov.com/parking/bocagrande.

Pickup details will be emailed to applicants after processing and will include in-person pickup options. Zone "B" placards will be distributed by hotels and motels to their registered guests.

All decals and placards are provided at no cost.

In-person pickup locations and times

Parking decals "A" and "C" along with placard "D" will be available for pickup at the following locations and times:

Louise duPont Crowninshield Community House, Crowninshield Room, 240 Banyan St., Boca Grande:

Monday, Dec. 1, 9 a.m. to noon

Thursday, Dec. 4, noon to 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 8, 9 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to noon

Thursday, Dec. 11, 1 to 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 15, 9 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to noon

Thursday, Dec. 18, 1 to 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 22, 9 a.m. to noon

Monday, Dec. 29, 9 a.m. to noon

Boca Grande Community Center, multipurpose room, 131 First St., Boca Grande:

Wednesday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to noon

Permit requirements and validity

To get a permit, you must provide proof of residency, employment or hotel registration, depending on the permit type. "A" and "C" permits are valid for one year and must be properly displayed at all times. "B" permits are valid for the duration of the hotel guest's stay. "D" permits may be issued as a short-term pass for rentals or guests or as a one-year pass, depending on the need.

The county said visitors are encouraged to check posted signage to avoid violations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.